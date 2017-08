బాబు స్టయిలే వేరు: సీనియర్లను కాదని పత్తిపాటికి బాధ్యతలు

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Nandyal By Polls : Bonda Uma ready to shave his head if TDP lost | Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu appointed Minister Pattipati Pulla Rao for Kakinada corporation election's incharge. Chandrababu decision lead to devolop dessent in local tdp leaders. Ministers Pattipati Pullarao, nimmakayala china rajappa, manikyalarao had convasing for TDP - BJP Candidates. YSR Congress party has face rebels in 10 Divisions. Another side Congress also in fray to check their fortunes.