Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

Tdp chief Chandrababu naidu allotted key incharge responsibilities on Nandyal by poll to Nara Lokesh and AcheNaidu. Tdp co-ordination meeting held at Amaravati on Thursday.