తప్పు చేస్తున్నారు చంద్రబాబు గారు..: ముద్రగడ అరెస్టుపై జగన్‌ ట్వీట్

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned CM Chandrababu Naidu on Kapu Movement Leader Mudragada Padmanabham's House Arrest in his twitter account. In his tweet he commented about cm chandrababu naidu that cm is doing a mistake. In other hand, on the same issue YSRCP leaders Ambati Rambabu and Kannababu, Dharmasri and congress leader limgamsetti eswar rao also fired on CM Chandrababu Naidu's actions against Kapu Movement.