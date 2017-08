జగన్ వైపు వెళ్లకుండా చెక్: ఆనంకు కీలక బాధ్యతలు, రెండు విధాలా లాభం

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Former Minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy is likely to get the responsibility of monitoring the CM’s dream schemes like Chandranna Bima and NTR housing. The CM initially wanted to hand over the responsibility to three IAS officers, two retired, apart from the Chief Secretary. However, senior Cabinet colleagues suggested that people should not think that the schemes are under the control of the administration and hence it was decided by the CM to entrust the responsibility to Mr Anam Ramnarayan Reddy. There will, however, be three bureaucrats in the system to assist the former minister.