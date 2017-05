క్యాంపు కార్యాలయంగా.. చంద్రబాబు హైదరాబాద్ నివాసం, అసలెన్ని ఇళ్లు? ఎంత ఖర్చు?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AP Government wednesday issued a GO No.68 dated 31st May 2017 stating that the New Residence of CM Chandrababu Naidu which was newly constructed at Road No.65 of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad was declared as his official camp office in hyderabad. Already CM Chandrababu Naidu has two more official residences in AP. One is at Amaravathi and another official residence is in Naravaripalle at his own constituency Kuppam of chittoor District.