Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu demonstrated once again that he is leagues ahead in plotting election strategies with the Telugu Desam winning the prestigious Nandyal Assembly byelection with a large margin of over 27,000 votes on Monday, relegating the YSRC led by Mr Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to a poor second. This is the first win for the TD in 16 years in Nandyal.