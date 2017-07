చంద్రబాబు సంచలన నిర్ణయం.. కీలక నేత సస్పెన్షన్, మొదలైన నిరసనల సెగ

Andhra Pradesh

TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu suspended Palasa-Kasibugga Municipal Chairman Kotha Purnachandra Rao from party. Against this action, as supporting.. 7 Councilors and 1 Co-option Member announced their resignations. Along with other reasons, disputes with sitting MLA Gowthu Shivaji and MP Ram Mohan Naidu also played an important role in suspension of Municipal Chairman Purnachandra Rao it seems.