చంద్రబాబు విజయ సంకేతం, టీడీపీ శ్రేణుల సంబరాలు, తీవ్ర అసంతృప్తిలో జగన్?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu shown victory symbol after getting majority in 15th round of counting of nandyal by poll. TDP cadre is in full josh and they fired crackers in front of CM Chandrababu Naidu's House at Vijayawada. On the other hand YCP Chief YS Jagan participated in a meeting with important leaders of his porty in his house Lotus Pond at Hyderabad to review the election result.