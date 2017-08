మా బిడ్డను చంపడానికి అనుమతివ్వండి.. కోర్టులో తల్లిదండ్రుల పిటిషన్

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Boggala Chinnareddeppa, Sunitha, The Couple of Pulagooravaripalle of Kurabalakota Mandal, chittor District filed a petition before the Magistrate of ADJ Court of Madanapalle seeking permission for mercy killing of their 6 year old daughter Sruthi Hassan. But the court is not granted the same and advised them to go to District Court or High Court in this regard.