బాబు బెదిరించారు, అమరావతికి రుణమిస్తే ఆత్మహత్య: ప్రపంచ బ్యాంకు ప్రతినిధులకు హెచ్చరిక

Divergent views over funding by external agencies for capital building greeted the visiting 4-member Inspection Panel of the World Bank.Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Inspection Panel Chairman, Jan Mattsson, Panel Member, Dilek Barlas, executive secretary, and Birgit Kuba, Operations Officer, arrived in capital on Wednesday for a 3-day visit in a bid to give an outlet to the capital villagers in the wake of petitions raising objections over the World Bank’s move for a financial assistance of $3800 in US currency for infrastructure development in the capital region.