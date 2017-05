కేంద్రం తీరుపై చంద్రబాబు అసంతృప్తి... పోరాటం చేయాలని నిర్ణయం

విభజన సమస్యల పరిష్కారంలో కేంద్రం తీరుపై సీఎం చంద్రబాబు అసంతృప్తి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఈ విషయంలో కేంద్రంపై రాజీలేని పోరాటం చేయాలని నిర్ణయించారు.

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu conducted a review meeting with high officials over AP division Act. He reviewed over the implementation of division act and the promises made by central government. Sources say that CM Chandrababu Naidu was discontent on Centre over the delay in the amendments of 9th and 10th schedule of AP Division Act. He also took decision over continuation of Nativity for 2 more years as it is going to complete on 2nd June. AP govt is going to write a letter to central govt in this regard over prolongation of nativity issue of the institutions and also section 108 implementation. Thirdly to approach Supreme Court over central government's violating SC's orders.