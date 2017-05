మహానాడు పెద్ద జాతర, ఏం ఒరిగింది? లోకేష్ వ్యాఖ్యలు పిల్లకాకి అరుపులే: బొత్స

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Former State minister and YSR Congress Party leader Botsa Satyanarayana on Monday advised IT minister and son of AP Chief Minister, Nara Lokesh to conduct an inquiry into the allegations levelled against himself before challenging others on corruption. Referring to the challenge made by Lokesh on corruption charges levelled against him, the YSRCP leader told a media conference that since Lokesh was in the govenment, it was his duty to conduct an investigation first. In this context, he recalled the allegations made by the then Opposition leader in the AP Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu, on the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Government with regard to the outer ring road, Volkswagon project, and the others.