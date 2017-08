విద్యార్థులతో కలిసి స్విమ్స్ డైరెక్టర్ రవికుమార్ లుంగీ డ్యాన్స్

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor TS Ravikumar dancing with students for a lungi dance song in a programme at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati five days ago has created controversy. Ravikumar is also a member of a committee set up to construct the AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, there is no permission to play movie songs in Mahati Auditorium.