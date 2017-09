కోర్టు నో అన్నా తగ్గని జగన్.. పాదయాత్ర చేసితీరుతారట, ఎలా చేస్తారో?

Andhra Pradesh

YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approached court and asked for order for relief of personal appearence in the court cases to do Paadayatra from October month end. But court didn't accepted his plea and strictly said that he should attend the court every friday. After this also YS Jagan announced in his party men meeting that he will do Paadayatra at any cost. But Political Analysts thing that how it would be possible?s