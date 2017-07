Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

The police claimed to have cracked the case of the murder of an engineering student Kadapana Haindavi, 22, at her house at Gokulnagar in Proddatur town of Kadapa district within a day, by arresting a degree student, Chinthakunta Naveen Kumar, 21, on Saturday, who allegedly tried to outrage her modesty and killed her by slitting her throat when she resisted.