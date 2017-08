మాగుంట వర్సెస్ పీతల: చింతలపూడి పాలిటిక్స్, ఇక రాజీనామాలే

Andhra Pradesh

Once again dessent revealed in west godavari tdp. Eluru MP Magunta babu group leaders gave altmatum for Chinthalapudi MLA Peethala Sujatha while all of them with hard working for her victory but she didn'y heelding their voices. Two groups are confined to their stand on Chinthalapudi agriculture market committe appointment.