కట్టు తప్పుతున్న తెలుగు తమ్ముళ్లు: బాబు సొంత జిల్లాల్లోనూ ఎదురుగాలి

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Dessents are raising in Andhra Pradesh Telugudesham Party. Srikakulam to West Godavari while chitoor to Prakasam Telugudesham Mandal, Village level leaders, important persons were rebel mood. Dessents leads to MLA's and Main leaders were priority for their own priority. Even Party leader ship didnot take into consideration of Present Chithoor MP Shiva Prasad and ex MLA Kuthulamma. In Ananthapur district Hindupur leaders serious on present MLA Balakrishna PA Veeraiah.