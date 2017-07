ఘోరం: తెల్లవారుజామునే.. బూటుకాళ్లతో తన్నులు.. పిడిగుద్దులు..

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A tense situation prevailed in K.Bethapudi, Tundurru villages of Narsapuram Mandal, of West Godavari District. To control the villagers Friday early morning at 5 AM Heavy police deployment was witnessed in this two villages. Here per the past 3 years villagers are agitating and demanding the immediate stoppage of Godavari Aqua Mega Food Park in Tundurru village. In this scenario, today on early hours Police action took place.