నంద్యాల ఉపఎన్నిక: స్టార్ క్యాంపెయినర్ల ఖర్చు పితలాటకం, ఈసీ కొరడా, టీడీపీ కొంప కొల్లేరే!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Is Election Commission is going to take action against TDP regarding Nandyal Byelection? The answer is 'YES' for this question. According to the sources.. TDP committed a mistake regarding the submission of the Star Campaigners Expenses during the Nandyal Bypoll to the EC. According to the rules MLA Candidate can show his election campaign expenses upto Rs.28 Lakhs. If any party wants to use Star Campaigners, they have to give list of the campaigners with in a week of time after releasing of the election notification. Here TDP is not submitted their list of star campaigners to EC within time. So, TDP is going to face the consequences of the wrong done by them in this bypoll. YCP has a chance to go to court on this issue.