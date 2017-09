ఏపీ సచివాలయంలో ఫుడ్ ఫెస్టివల్.. నోరూరించే 30 రకాల వంటకాలు, నేడే ప్రారంభం

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AP Tourism Department is going to organize a Food Festival at AP Secretariat. CM Chandrababu Naidu will inuagarate this food festival on Thursday. 30 Delicious Items are going to be present at Food festival to satisfy the taste buds. And also CM Chandrababu Naidu is going to release a receipe book regarding this food festival.