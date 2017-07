'వారిద్దరే తెలుసు', 'చంద్రబాబు బెదిరిస్తున్నారు, కానీ, డిపాజిట్ రాదు'

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

Former congress leaderFormer MLA Malladi Vishnu joined the YSR Congress party on Thursday in the presence of YSCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr Malladi Vishnu was a close associate of former Chief Minister, later Y S Rajasekhar Reedy. Mr Vishnu joined the YSRCP along with large number of his followers at a programme held at Tummalapalli auditorium this evening.