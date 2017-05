ఆదితో విబేధాలు: సుజనా-సోమిరెడ్డిలు ఫోన్ చేసినా తగ్గని రామసుబ్బారెడ్డి, అంతలోనే ఇలా...

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 10:17 [IST]

English summary

Former minister P. Ramasubba Reddy disatisfy on Tdp leadership. Party top priority to Adinarayana Reddy.Union minister Sujana chowdary , state minister Somireddy Chandramohan reddy phoned to Ramasubba Reddy on Sunday.But he didn't attend to Mahanadu.