వంగవీటి రంగాను చంపడం తప్పు కాదు: వైసిపి నేత సంచలనం, జగన్ ఆగ్రహం, షోకాజ్

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Gautham Reddy has expressed his stand on killing the then Congress leader in Vijayawada, Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga. Gautham Reddy explained that a snake which is killing people, cannot be excused, if it hides behind a God's idol and similarly Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga was also killed.