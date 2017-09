ఏపీకి కేంద్రం తీపి కబురు, విశాఖలో మెరైన్ కేబుల్ నెట్, భారత్ నెట్-2కూ ఆమోదం

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A.P.Fiber Grid Phase-I envisages setting up a state-wide high speed Optical Fiber Network Infrastructure across the 13 Districts of the State leveraging the assets of the Electricity Department. A 24-Core ADSS Optical Fiber Cable will be laid for a length of around 23000 kms over the electrical poles with its back-end electronic systems being set up at the Points of Presence (PoPs) at 2449 identified sub-stations. A state-wide control and command center for this entire network is being set up at Visakhapatnam as a Network Operations Center (NOC). The scope of this system can be summarised as “Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service”. The services from AP Fiber Grid will be delivered to the end-users in partnership with the Multi System Operators (MSOs) and Local Cable Operators (LCOs) etc. by suitably partnering with them.