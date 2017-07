వివాహేతర సంబంధం: ప్రియుడితో కలిసి భర్తను ఇలా..

Andhra Pradesh

English summary

Vijayawada police arrested two members for a murder case on monday. Govindaraju married Ramadevi 10 years back.she has extra marital affair with Jojibabu from one year. they murdered Govindraju on Sunday night. police arrested Ramadevi and Jojibabu wihin 24 hours