Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Not satisfied with the affidavits filed by the Andhra Pradesh government on the road accident involving a bus belonging to Diwakar Travels in Krishna district on February 28 this year, a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday granted three weeks’ time to the state for filing a detailed counter affidavit on the matter.