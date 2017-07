Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

Hyderabad highcourt shocking comments on Anantapur MP Jc Diwakar reddy on Monday. The High Court has disappointed Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy who filed a petition over domestic airlines adding him to their No-Fly list. “Will you allow such passengers if such incident happens in Diwakar Travels?” the court questioned.