Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Nagari MLA RK Roja requested YS Jagn to do justice to DWCRA Women after come to power. While speaking at YCP Plenary here at Guntur she fired on CM Chandrababu Naidu again. She praised Former Chief Minister of the State Late YS Rajasekhar Reddy and criticized present CM Chandrababu and his administration.