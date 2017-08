టీడీపీలో ఓ మర్యాద, గౌరవం లేవు.. అందుకే బయటికి, ఏదో ఫ్లోలో జగన్ అలా.. : శిల్పా మోహన్ రెడ్డి

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

While talking in an interview with a News Channel.. Former TDP Leader, Present YCP Nandyal Bypoll Candidate Shilpa Mohan Reddy told that he didn't receive respect in TDP. For this reason only i came out from TDP and joined in YCP, he added. Shilpa Mohan Reddy also told that YS Jagan's contraversial comments Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are came out in a flow and they are not intentional.