చంద్రబాబుపై కెవిపి వ్యంగ్యాస్త్రాలు: అసలు ఏం జరుగుతోంది?

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

KVP Ramachandra Rao assured that he will try for Bharat Ratna award to AP CM Chandra Babu if Polavaram Project completes in 2019 and also he dared to TDP MP's, leaders to prove that he has trying to stop Polavaram project. If TDP prove he would ready to resign Rajya Sabha while he alleged Chandra Babu took the Polavaram project for commissions only.