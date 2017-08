ఇక గోడదూకి 'జంప్ జిలానీ'... ఆపై ఏం జరిగినా చంద్రబాబుదే బాధ్యత: ముద్రగడ ఫైనల్ వార్నింగ్

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Kapu Movement Leader Mudragada Padmanabham given Final Warning to AP CM Chandrababu Naidu that one day he will jump of the compound wall and enter the streets. He also warned that if anything happen due to his action, CM chandrababu Naidu will be the responsible person for the after effects what will happen, he concluded.