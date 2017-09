జగన్ కూడా ఆ పనిచేస్తే.., చేయడం చేతకాకపోతే తప్పుకోండి: చంద్రబాబు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu told that the government is taking interest to settle the Agri Gold issue. While talking with media on Thursday night Chandrababu said that like Agri Gold Issue.. If YCP Chief YS Jagan also handover his properties to government is a good to all. He warned that government will not leave anybody who cheat people. Regarding Polavaram Project.. CM Babu fired on Contract Agency TransTrai. He told that if this company is not able to do the works, government will take stepst to give the contract to another company.