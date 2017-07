అమెరికాలో విమాన ప్రమాదం.. మచిలీపట్నం డాక్టర్ దంపతుల దుర్మరణం

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Authorities have identified an Indiana couple who died when a small plane crash crashed into a retention pond in southeastern Ohio. The State Highway Patrol said Monday that the 63-year-old pilot, Umamahesware Kalapatapu, and his 61-year-old wife, Sitha-Gita Kalapatapu, were the only ones on the Piper Archer PA-28. The plane carrying the Logansport, Indiana, couple crashed Saturday near the Washington County village of Beverly, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.