స్వచ్ఛ సర్వేక్షన్: ఇండోర్ టాప్, 10లో విశాఖ, తిరుపతి, మెట్రోల్లో హైదరాబాద్

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Indore has been ranked as the cleanest city in India+ while Gonda in Uttar Pradesh has been ranked the dirtiest among 434 cities, a government survey has found. Bhopal, another city from MP has been ranked second while Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Surat in Gujarat have emerged as the third and fourth cleanest cities.