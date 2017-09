టీడీపీలోకి బైరెడ్డి చేరిక సందేహమేనా? అడ్డుకుంటున్న టీడీపీ బృందం?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy, the former President of Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi, now willing to joing in TDP is somewhat doubtful, according the sources. Already discussions held about Byreddy's joining in TDP. But Now a twist was happened in this issue, The team of TDP who got permission from CM Chandrababu Naidu is trying to pull a leader of YCP who is representing from the same constituency and same cast of Byreddy. In this senario.. Byreddy's joining in TDP was stoped for now.