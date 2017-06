చిరంజీవి ఎఫెక్టేనా?: జాతీయ వీరుడిగా ఉయ్యాలవాడను కేంద్రం గుర్తిస్తుందా!..

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Producer Ketireddy Jagadeeshwar Reddy is very active in politics than films. He is presently leading an agitation for the rights of Telugu people in the name of Tamil-Telugu Yuvashakti. He says that Telugu people are suppressed in Tamil Nadu. Freshly he is demanding that Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy should be recognized as national hero. At the same time, he has made several requests to Chiranjeevi who is getting ready for a film on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.