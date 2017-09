Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP Minister Kalva Srinivasulu told that the language using by YCP Chief and his party leaders is very nasty. While talking to press here in Vijayawada on Saturday Minister said that YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy passed objectionable comments on AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. When election commission questioned him.. he changed his voice, told Kalva Srinivsulu.