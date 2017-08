ఓటుకు రూ.6 వేలా? ఇదేనా మీ నంద్యాల నమూనా?: పార్ధసారధి

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

YSRCP leader K Pardhasarathi has slammed AP CM Chandrababu Naidu over Nandyal Bypoll alleging that TDP purchased nandyal voters by giving Rs.6000 per head. He also alleged that tdp leaders threatened the voters stating that they will ban pensions, ration. Pardhasarathi questioned directly that Is this Nandyal Model said by CM Chandrababu Naidu.