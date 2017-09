జగన్ కంచుకోటలో పక్క చూపులు చూస్తున్న నేతలు..?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Nandyal Bypoll result is showing it's impact on YSRCP Kanchu Kota Cuddapah District. Already two YCP MLAs are changed their party in this district. After taking many precautions by YCP Chief YS Jagan, still some of the YCP MLAs are looking better opportunities, it seems.