చంద్రబాబు వర్సెస్ లోకేష్: 2019 రథ సారథిపై రెండుగా చీలిన టీడీపీ!

Friday, May 26, 2017, 12:14 [IST]

The Telugu Desam is facing a tricky situation following the emergence of two prominent sections - one from Guntur and Krishna districts and the other from north coastal districts. While the capital region section is busy highlighting the plus points of the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh, the north coastal section is following the conventional way of projecting the CM N. Chandrababu Naidu as the commander-in-chief for 2019 battle also.