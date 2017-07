రాష్ట్రాన్ని దోచుకొనేందుకు జగన్ ఆకలితో ఉన్నాడు: మంత్రి లోకేష్

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

IT minister Nara Lokesh lambasted YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to bluff people and also trying to disunite people in the name of caste, religion and other factors. Mr. Nara Lokesh had a whirlwind tour of various parts of Kadapa district on Wednesday. Addressing a public meeting, the IT minister alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was hungry for power just to loot the state.