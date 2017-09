Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

కూతురు కోసం లండన్‌కు జగన్, ఎందుకంటే.?Jagan will be travelling to London in September|Oneindia Telugu

English summary

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be travelling to London between September 11 to 18 to admit his elder daughter, Varsha Reddy, in London School of Economics.