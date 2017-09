Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) is organising meetings with those interested in serving the party as speakers, analysts, and content writers. The meetings will be held in Guntur on September 18 and 19, Eluru on September 20 and 21, and in Krishna district after Dasara, according to a release, 3,786 applications were received from Guntur district and 4,913 from West Godavari. Those who could not apply online can take part in the above programmes. The venues are Kilari Koteswara Rao Function Hall in Guntur and Sitarama Bhartia Kalyanamandapam in Eluru.