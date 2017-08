‘దీనెమ్మ బడవా.. ఎలా పుడతాయో ఇలాంటి వార్తలు’..: తేల్చేసిన మేకపాటి

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Nellore MP, YSRCP senior leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy responded against the news which states that he is going to join in BJP soon. While talking to a tv channel he cleared the doubts. He told he is not going to join any political party. "I don't know how these baseless news will generate.." Mekapati concluded.