రాజకీయాల్లోకి రహస్యంగానా?: ‘నవ భారత్ పార్టీ’పై జూ. ఎన్టీఆర్ తేల్చేశారు

Story first published: Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 12:43 [IST]

Recently, rumours started swirling that Jr NTR was going to start a new political party. A few persons created some fake papers and circulated them on social media, which went viral. The papers even announced that he would be the President of the Nava Bharat National Party for the state of Andhra Pradesh. And while some of the web and electronic media highlighted these rumours, Jr NTR remained unfazed.