Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Elections to the Kakinada Municipal Corporation will be held for only 48 divisions instead of the 50. The State Election Commission has suspended elections for two divisions, Nos. 42 and 48, located in the three merged villages -Swamy Nagar, Teachers Colony and S. Achutapuram - and issued election schedule for 48 divisions. With this order, voters of the three merged villages have expressed their displeasure at the polls not being conducted in their divisions. Here tough war will be between YCP and TDP only. Already YCP going in a super fast way while tdp seems going very slow.