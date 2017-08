కాకినాడ పోరులో కాపులే కీలకం: ఆ ఇద్దరు మంత్రులకు సవాల్

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Kakinada Muncipal corporation elections will be challenge for AP Ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Nimmakayala China Rajappa. Particularly Kapu Community serious on AP CM Chandra Babu and TDP while there is no development activity in Kakinada at the same time China Rajappa accussed severly Mudragada on Kapu reservations will be negative impact.