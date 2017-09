కాకినాడలో టీడీపీ, బీజేపీ మధ్య భగ్గుమన్న విభేదాలు, టీడీపీలో న్యాయం జరగదు.. వాపోయిన మహిళా నేత

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Clashes between TDP and BJP are blowout in Kakinada Mayor Election here in Kakinada on Saturday. When the carporators swearing is going on.. on the other hand bjp and tdp activitists are attacked each other outside of the Corporation Office. Corporator Seshagiri Kumar upset when she knows that she is not going to elect as Mayor. So she went to MP Thota Narsimham and argued with him regarding this. She passed negative comments about telugu desam party and it's chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.