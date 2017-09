30 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత టిడిపి చరిత్ర: మేయర్ రేసులో కాపు మహిళలు వీరే!

Andhra Pradesh

Even before the Kakinada Municipal Corporation election results are announced, women candidates from both Telugu Desam and YSR Congress are pinning hopes on mayor post. Incidentally, when Kakinada civic body became corporation in 2004, the first elected mayor was a woman candidate from Congress – K Saroja. Presently, three candidates in TD - Sunkara Siva Prasanna (40th division), Sunkara Pavani (28th division), and Adduri Varalaskhmi (8th division) – are in race for the top post.