చంద్రబాబు ఎత్తుగడ: ఇటు ముద్రగడ హౌస్ అరెస్ట్, అటు మేయర్ తాయిలం

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Telugu Desham President and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu is in defence on Kapu reservations. One side Mudragada Padmanabam agitated to implement Kapu reservations other side AP Govt didn't to ready this demand at the same time it trying to supress kapu agitation while giving fealers to Mayor post for Kapu community.